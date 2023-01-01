Brussels shooting: Suspect at large after two killed in Belgian capital

BRUSSELS : Two people have been shot dead in the Belgian capital Brussels on Monday evening, police have said.

The gunman fled the scene and is still at large, the BBC has been told.

Local media said the victims were Swedish. Sweden are playing Belgium in a Euro 2024 qualifier although it is unclear whether the victims were in the city for the match.

A video posted to social media showed a man speaking Arabic who said he carried out the attack in the name of God.

The man in the clip added that he has killed three people.

The Federal Prosecutor’s office has confirmed it has seen the video but cannot confirm he is the gunman.

The video and other footage of the attack is being verified by the police, the BBC was told.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been opened but did not speculate on the gunman’s motive.

Image caption, Police cordoned off nearby streets including the Boulevard du Neuvieme de Ligne

The attack happened at around 19:00 local time (17:00 GMT; 18:00 BST) near the Boulevard d’Ypres in central Brussels.

A social media video shared by newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws said on Monday, but not verified by BBC News, showed a man wearing a fluorescent jacket get off a scooter armed with what appears to be an assault-style rifle before entering a nearby glass-fronted building.

He appears to then shoot at least one person dead.

Police and emergency services have cordoned off nearby roads.

