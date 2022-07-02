BSF returns Pakistani boy to Rangers

LAHORE (Agencies): A three-year-old Pakistani boy was handed over to rangers by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) as he had crossed over the Indian territory inadvertently, Deccan Herald reported.

The BSF, in a statement issued, said that the Pakistani boy was interrogated by the BSF troops (Ferozpur sector) in Indian Punjab on Friday.

“The child was unable to reveal anything and was kept under safe custody of BSF,” the statement read, adding that as it was a case of inadvertent crossing, the BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers.

