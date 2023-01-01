BTS’ Jungkook exudes charm in first cinematic solo single “Seven”– fans enraptured

Monitoring Desk

SEOUL: The globally acclaimed K-POP boy band BTS’ youngest member Jung Jungkook dropped the official music video of the highly anticipated song “Seven” on Friday (today).

“Seven,” shattered records by amassing a mind-boggling 3 million views in less than an hour! The internet practically imploded as fans rushed to witness the unparalleled greatness of this epic visual masterpiece.

It’s safe to say that the world simply couldn’t resist the magnetic allure of Jungkook and Han So Hee’s on-screen chemistry, leading to an explosion of views that left everyone’s jaws on the floor.

The song marks Jungkook’s first solo release of 2023. The 26-year-old artist’s last solo release was Dreamers, a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

Released today at 1:00 pm KST by BIGHIT MUSIC, the video showcases the renowned Korean actress Han So Hee, creating a stunning visual experience that has taken the internet by storm.

The summer-themed song has captured the attention of fans and music enthusiasts alike, delivering an invigorating experience as promised by the talented singer. Notably, this collaboration also features American rapper Latto, adding an exciting international flair to the track.

Han So Hee, known for her remarkable performances in the hit drama “Nevertheless,” delivers an outstanding portrayal in the music video.

Playing the lead opposite Jungkook, she captivates viewers with her incredible talent and on-screen chemistry with the BTS member.

In the video, they depict a lovers’ quarrel, with Jungkook attempting to reconcile with his lady love, who seems weary of his extravagant approach. Unpredictably, the music video takes a comical turn when Latto appears in a funeral scene, injecting a delightful twist.

Fans were left amazed by the unexpected moments and the sheer brilliance of the music video.

Despite the tumultuous events portrayed, Jungkook and Han So Hee ultimately reconcile, culminating in a heartwarming scene where they hold hands.

Since June 30, Jungkook has been teasing fans with hints about his solo venture, leaving them eagerly speculating on what’s to come.