Budget 2022-23, new hopes new fear

The Federal Budget 2022-23 with a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been presented in the National Assembly on Friday. The next Budget estimate is encompassing fiscal spendings of the government, Defense expenditures, measures for sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development, civic mobilization and relief for the poor masses. According to details, 3950 billion rupees had been allocated for debt servicing and Rs. 800 billion had been kept for the next year’s PSDP. The Budget further owes Rs. 1523 billion for the country’s defence, Rs. 550 billion for civil administration along with Rs. 530 billion for pension of the retired government employees. The document promises Rs. 699 billion for targeted subsidies to provide relief to the underprivileged masses, while an enormous amount of Rs. 1242 billion has been proposed for grants under the Benazir Income Support Programme, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and other welfare initiatives to support vulnerable segments of the society. The government has also allocated 573 billion rupees for electricity generation and another Rs. 71 billion to support petroleum division in the wake of the challenges posed by the global recession.

The coalition government has assumed its responsibilities at a critical juncture, when economy was at the brink of the collapse, fiscal year was ending in no time, foreign reserves were dwindling at a highest speed while IMF was reluctant to continue EFF program due to Pakistan’s continuous failure to meet the mutually set goals, while rising political turmoil had put a question mark on the future of the country. The nation as a whole was not expecting such a promising and people friendly budget in this age of uncertainties and prevailing political and economic chaos in the country. In fact, Pakistan does not have any existential threat to its integrity and territorial sovereignty other than a highly volatile economy in the modern-day world. The new coalition government encountered two major challenges in its early days, first provision of fiscal resources which really serves as a lifeline to the national economy and secondly judicial use of available resources which not only reduce the sufferings of the public due to shortage of energy and chilling effects of the rising inflation but moves the economy in an upward trajectory.

The Prime Minister’s foreign tours to friendly countries remained successful in managing the provision of energy resources from Arab states on deferred payments along with Chinese monetary support in the preservation of foreign reserves at required level. The coalition government has judicially satisfied the country’s defense needs, development goals as well as provided sufficient economic support to the poor through allocation of 364 billion rupees under BISP and enhancement of subsidy through Utility Stores. The government has rationalized the taxation system, increased tax slabs, exempted the tax for salaried class below 1.2 million rupees and others. The government has introduced special incentives for businesses, industry, entrepreneurship, agriculture sectors through reduction in taxes. Although, coalition government is moving ahead prudently, domestic snags and external challenges still persist, and an extra measured approach is needed to revive the national economy at this challenging time. In fact, Allah lives in the heart of the poor, their howls make and break the kingdoms, therefore, the rulers must feed them big-heartedly so their rule can flourish in the long run.