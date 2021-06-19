Budget 20221-22-Negation of PM’s stance on resource constraints and development schemes for MNA/MPAs, disparity amongst Balochistan Districts in the Federal PSDP

Khaleeq Nazar Kiani

Budget is one of the key par-ameters to judge the governance style of the Governm-ent. PTI Government presented its third-year budget with mixed feelings. The Government is happy and declaring it a historical and people-friendly budget in which everyone has a share in the pie. According to some pro-government economists, it is a growth-oriented, excellent budget in the given circumstances. The finance minister also claimed that the consolidation period is over, and now the focus is on the country’s growth.

All macro indicators are good, GDP is near 4%, increase in large-scale manufacturing production is expected to be 14% year on year basis, current account deficit is in surplus, the housing sector is booming, and bumper crops also contributed. Remittances are at an all-time high. The debt and liabilities decreased to 8% compared to last year, 95.3% of GDP but still on the higher side—a 10% hike in the salaries of government servants. The Government claims that all these successes on the economic front are due to the good policies adopted despite remain in the IMF program and Covid 19 epidemic.

The critical views of some experts are much different, having firm arguments. The revenue target set for the current year was revised from 5829 billion to 4963 billion, and the collection was 4717 billion, which shows the dismal performance in the tax collection. The next year’s target is set 5829 billion for the next year, which is difficult to achieve, especially with a carrot but no stick. Reiterating time and again by the decision-makers that there will be no harassment means no official will ask questions from the taxpayers, so expect no addition in the tax revenue. The remittances were on record level thanks to the covid 19 and sword of FATF, which forced the Government to introduce money laundering laws. The pandemic was a blessing in disguise in a sense because air travel was restricted during the period, resulting in a good saving of dollars. G 20 countries rescued the Government by suspending the $3.7 billion loan. The track and trace system in the industries is a good step, but the matter is still in the court, and court matters never settle in days. The tax broadening by bringing the retail sector into the tax net is not an easy task.

Privatization is key to driving forward economic development, but the process was in a complete lull for the last three years, but this year, the Government has set the target of more than 200 billion. Reportedly Government has decided to sell two RLNG power plants. Last year Government tried to divest the shares of profit-making Mari, PPL, and OGDCL shares but low oil prices forced to shelve the scheme. The RLNG plants are also a goldmine with a 17% guaranteed IRR for any sponsor why the Government opts for easy solutions to generate revenue by selling profitable assets to the big investors sitting on piles of money.

This year the PIA and Steel Mill are, as usual, will digest whooping fifty billion of taxpayers’ money. Apparently, there is no plan to privatize loss-making entities; just restructure their Boards will not make them profitable. No tangible, result-oriented reforms in the power sector except the increase in power subsidies to reduce the circular debt.

The Government had taken quite the opposite stance to the earlier position of Prime Minister when nine hundred billion PSDP for 1198 development schemes was unveiled. It was an utter disappointment for many because PM was critical to the share distribution between centers and provinces in the 10th NFC award. He repeatedly complained about the resource constraints that after debt servicing and defense expenditure, a tiny amount is left with the Federal Government. He was also against the allocation of funds for the MNA/MPA’s development schemes which was a routine practice in the previous Governments.

A close look at the PSDP reveals that Asad Umer led Planning Commission miserably failed to break the status quo or routine in the budget-making process. There should be criteria for including the development schemes in the Federal PSDP. The level of PSDP is so downgraded that even municipal functions like communities based development schemes, street light, the home solar system at union council level, water supply schemes, additional classrooms in the schools, shingle roads, rehabilitation of karez small roads are made part of PSDP. Generally, these schemes are included in the pressure of MNA/MPAs. By having the development schemes of devolved departments, the Federal Government generously provided ample space to the provincial decision-makers for minting money development schemes.

These all reflect that Government does not believe in khan’s argument on the 10 NFC award, and resource constraints second public representatives cannot be ignored in the development schemes.

Balochistan’s share in the Federal PSDP is about 99 billion for its 213 ongoing and new development schemes, excluding the agriculture and health sector umbrella schemes. Three districts, Gawader, Lasbella, and Kech, are lucky to get more than 30 billion development schemes.

An ongoing scheme for the consultancy services for feasibility services of solar water pumping in Balochistan with an estimated cost of 154.400 million was there in the PSDP, and expenditure of 77 million was already done, but this year it has zero allocation. The feasibility study is extremely important for converting the 30,000 agriculture tube-wells from conventional /grid electricity to off-grid/solar power. These tube-wells consume 75% of the province’s electricity, plus the Government bearing a 23 billion annual subsidy. It seems that Government does not want to exclude 75% of electricity consumption from grid electricity to off-grid electricity for maximum usage of IPPs power production and is happy with the subsidy program. It is also the negation of the Prime Minister’s vision for the development of green power.