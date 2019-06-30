Budget has been passed but tax collection remains real challenge, says Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the federal budget for the year 2019-20 has been passed but the real challenge is of collecting tax, which remains.

The federal minister was addressing media today, where he said that the government has repaid Rs9.8 billion in loans and immediate crisis is over.

The amount returned is more than the budget of Sindh, said the federal minister.

Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif has resigned from all the committees and remains mere leader of the opposition.

Chaudhry said that no one pays attention to Shehbaz Sharif even in the PML-N, adding that people are now leaving the party.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Maryam Nawaz is the one who ousted her own father from power, made him go to jail and took over the party leadership.

“Bilawal, Shehbaz and others kept on chanting ‘selected, selected’ while we got our budget approved,” said the federal minister.

The minister said that within six months the financial condition of the country will improve. The government will achieve new foreign policy goals, added the federal minister.