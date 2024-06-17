Budget shows it is not prepared by people’s representatives, says Aimal Wali

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Lambasting the federal government, Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday said the budget showed that it was not prepared by the people’s representatives.

In a statement, he said the budget reflects that it was prepared on the IMF (International Monetary Fund) diktats. “There is no relief for common man [in the budget],” he added.

The country has been put in the grip of taxes. “Tax the life and death, and even the birth of a child. Tax the people for breathing,” said fuming Aimal.

This is not a budget document, it is a tax document, he continued.

The ANP president suggested that all privileges of senators and parliamentary leaders should be abolished. “Our ministers do not need salaries and perks. We are here only to serve the people.”

Civil bureaucracy in Pakistan is leading a lavish life while we do not have funds to pay pension, Aimal stated.

He “strongly condemned” cancellation of passports of those who sought political asylum abroad.