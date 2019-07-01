Budgetary units spend 40 percent of their funds: MoF

KABUL (TOLO News): The country’s budgetary units have succeeded to spend up to 40 percent of their allocated budgets in the six months of the current fiscal year, a spokesman for Ministry of Finance Shamroz Khan Masjidi told reporters on Monday.

In this year’s budget plan, the Ministry of Finance has brought some changes in the budget which includes non-allocation of funds for newly budgetary units, prioritizing the transitional projects and stopping allocation of operational budgets for some institutions.

The Finance Ministry has allocated AFs 399 billion for the 1398 fiscal year’s budget, 69 percent of which has been allocated for the standard budget while the remaining 39 percent has been allocated for the development budget.

According to the ministry, from the AFs 399 billion, AFs 275 billion will be allocated to the standard budget and the remainder will be put aside for the development budget.

Masjidi says that there has been a five percent increase in budget spending so far this year.

He said efforts are underway to finalize the assessment of mid-term budget and a draft plan on this matter will be sent to the cabinet and the parliament in the near future.

Masjidi said that the budgetary units have spent Afs49.6 billion in the past six months.

“The goal is to spend 95 percent of the budget by the end of the fiscal year,” Masjidi added.