Building collapses in Karachi, several injured

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A three-storey building collapsed in Mominabad, injuring at least five people and sparking fears that more remain trapped beneath the rubble, according to police and rescue teams.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion just before the collapse, followed by a fire. SSP West Tariq Mastoi confirmed that one of the injured suffered burn wounds. Rescue officials said two people were initially pulled out, one in critical condition, and all five injured victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Heavy machinery, ambulances, and emergency responders are currently at the scene. The area has been cordoned off to aid rescue operations.

The building, originally constructed as a ground-plus-one structure, had two additional rooms added illegally. Its entire front portion crumbled.

This incident echoes a pattern of structural failures in Karachi. Just last month, 27 people died in a similar collapse in Lyari’s Bhagdadi area. The building was over 30 years old and had been declared unsafe by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

According to SBCA, Karachi has 578 buildings officially deemed unfit for living — with 456 in District South alone. Other affected districts include Central (66), Keamari (23), Korangi (14), East (13), Malir (4), and West (2).

Authorities continue to face criticism for lack of enforcement and oversight regarding dangerous structures across the city.