Bulgaria agrees to supply LNG from US

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The Bulgarian government said it had reached an agreement with the US authorities on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the country as early as next month.

Due to the refusal of Bulgaria and Poland to switch to the scheme of paying for gas in rubles, Gazprom stopped deliveries to these countries on April 27.

On Tuesday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington . “An agreement was reached on deliveries of LNG to Bulgaria starting in June at prices below the current prices of Gazprom,” the communiqué said after the meeting.

On the same day, Petkov had a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken . They discussed partnership opportunities to diversify the energy supply of Bulgaria and the region as a whole, as well as the modernization of the Bulgarian armed forces.

On March 23, President Putin announced the transfer of payment for gas supplies to the EU countries and other states that have introduced restrictive measures against Russia into rubles. Then he signed a corresponding decree and said that if unfriendly countries do not pay in rubles from April 1, then Russia will consider this a default on gas contracts.

Related