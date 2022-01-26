Bulgaria refuses to send troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Bulgarian Defense Minister Stefan Yanev said that not a single Bulgarian soldier would take part in a military conflict on the territory of Ukraine or another country without the approval of the parliament, according to the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

On Wednesday, a closed meeting of the Council of Ministers was held in Sofia to discuss the crisis in relations between NATO and Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine.

As a result, the government declared the de-escalation of tensions between NATO and Russia a priority of the national strategy. After the meeting, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Defense Minister Stefan Yanev, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska and the heads of the security services arrived at the People’s Assembly (parliament) to answer deputies’ questions.

“Not a single Bulgarian soldier will take part in a conflict or operation on the territory of Ukraine or any other country without this decision being approved by the People’s Assembly,” the defense minister said at the hearing.

He also said that there are no plans for the participation of the Bulgarian armed forces in military formations outside the country. However, he confirmed that a special battalion would be formed in Bulgaria, which would be trained and prepared for various types of scenarios, the BNR notes.