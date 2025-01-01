Bulgarian PM: ‘Europe is weak without the United States’

BRUSSELS (AP): Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov told reporters in Brussels on Thursday. He voiced hope that “the U.S. remains committed to our collective security, which is based on shared values.”

Zhelyazkov said that no decisions regarding peace in Ukraine should be made without Ukraine’s involvement and that “negotiations about Europe’s security must be conducted by Europe and for Europe.” Asked about the kind of peace being pursued, he said, “When the rule of law is confronted by the law of force, Europe must be prepared.”

Bulgaria insists that funding for rearmament should not come at the expense of EU cohesion funds, but by redirecting unspent money from EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund toward the country’s defense industry.