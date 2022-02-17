Burj Khalifa welcomes Museum of the Future with special show

David Tusing

The world’s tallest tower welcomed one of the world’s most beautiful museums on Wednesday with a special show, ahead of the attraction’s grand opening next week. Burj Khalifa’s facade lit up with Arabic calligraphy reminiscent of the Museum of the Future‘s exterior, designed by acclaimed Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej.

“Welcoming the most beautiful building on Earth,” a message read in Arabic and English.

Last year, Museum of the Future was named one of the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet in a list compiled by National Geographic magazine. The striking landmark in Downtown Dubai was lauded for its dazzling design and cutting-edge technological innovation.

The museum also won the Tikla International Building Award last year as a unique architectural model. And engineering software company Autodesk described it as one of the most innovative buildings in the world.

Designed by Shaun Killa, partner at Killa Design, the architect says the shape of the museum represents “Dubai’s perpetual energy and a vision of the future.”

Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the seven-storey pillarless structure stands 77 metres tall. The stainless steel facade, which extends to more than 17,000 square metres, is illuminated by 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy designed by bin Lahej, based on the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, about his vision for the city’s future.

Translated into English, it says: “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it and execute it. It isn’t something you await, but rather create.”

What’s inside the Museum of the Future?

Dubai’s Museum of the Future will embody the forward-thinking spirit of the UAE’s founding fathers, a senior Emirati minister said. Photo: UAE Government Media Office

While it is not clear what specific artwork will be inside, the museum will use advanced technology to represent art. Each floor will resemble a futuristic film set, which visitors can explore and interact with.

Three floors of the museum will focus on possible scenarios for outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, health, wellness and spirituality. Another floor will display near-future technology that address challenges in areas such as health, water, food, transportation and energy.

There is also a dedicated children’s floor, where they can explore and solve challenges “on their way to becoming future heroes”.

Sheikh Mohammed hailed it as the “most beautiful building on Earth” when revealing the opening date of February 22 on Twitter.

Entry to Dubai’s Museum of the Future will cost Dh145 with complimentary tickets for children under the age of 3, people of determination and Emiratis aged 60 and older. An annual membership scheme will also be announced soon.

Museum of the Future will be open daily between 10am and 6pm; tickets are available at motf.ae

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, watches the installation of the final piece of the facade of the Museum of the Future, in downtown Dubai.

