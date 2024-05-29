Bus accident in Balochistan’s Washuk claims at least 28 lives

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed on Wednesday when a bus toppled over and plunged into a ravine in Balochistan’s Washuk district.

The accident occurred when a passenger bus travelling from Turbat to Quetta veered off the road. Rescue sources said the that the accident was caused after the vehicle’s tyre burst, which led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Numerous passengers were also injured in the mishap. Rescue teams responded promptly and shifted the casualties to Basima Civil Hospital.

Those critically injured are being transferred to Quetta for further medical treatment.

Officials have stated that over 20 individuals were injured in the accident, many of whom are in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise further.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow over the incident.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier offered prayers for the victims and extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

“We stand with the mourning families in this difficult time and express our heartfelt sympathy,” the premier said.

The prime minister also emphasized the need for urgent medical care for the injured, instructing that all necessary medical assistance be provided to ensure their recovery.

Earlier this month on May 3, another passenger bus met with a fatal accident on the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district which left at least 20 people dead and 21 others wounded.

The bus veered off the road and overturned, coming to rest close to the banks of the Indus River. The incident occurred around 5:30 in the morning.

Meanwhile, on April 14, two people lost their lives while 45 others suffered injuries when a passenger bus overturned near Kalar Kahar.

courtesy : Tribune Express