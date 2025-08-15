ALGIERS (AFP) : Eighteen people were killed and nine injured in the Algerian capital on Friday when a bus plunged from a bridge into a river, the emergency services said.
The accident happened in late afternoon in the Mohammadia district of east Algiers and two of the injured were in critical condition, they added.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the accident.
Bus plunges into river in Algeria capital, killing 18
ALGIERS (AFP) : Eighteen people were killed and nine injured in the Algerian capital on Friday when a bus plunged from a bridge into a river, the emergency services said.