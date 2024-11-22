Bushra Bibi alleges pressure on Gen (r) Bajwa after Imran Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has claimed that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, calls began pouring in for General (r) Bajwa, questioning the choice of bringing him into leadership.

In a video statement posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was told, “Who have you brought? We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Sharia, and you have brought someone advocating for it.”

She added that since then, baseless propaganda was launched against them, including accusations against her and labeling Imran Khan as a “Jewish agent.”

Regarding the November 24 protest, Bushra Bibi reiterated that Imran Khan has called upon the entire nation to participate. She firmly stated, “The date will not change unless Imran Khan himself announces it.”

Bushra Bibi emphasised that no one can legally prevent peaceful protests and assured that the PTI founder would not seek revenge upon his release.

Govt responds to Bushra Bibi’s claims

Political leaders from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have strongly condemned Bushra Bibi’s statement about Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in removing Imran Khan from power.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, while condemning Bushra Bibi’s allegations against Saudi Arabia, said that targeting a friendly country like Saudi Arabia for political gains is regrettable and asked all the political forces to refrain from compromising foreign policy of Pakistan.

Reacting to the remarks of Bushra Bibi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the former first lady arranged the marriage ceremony of her daughter in the same country she is accusing of being involved her husband’s ouster from power.

He said that the gifts given by Saudi Arabia to PTI founder chairman and Bushra Bibi were sold in the black market.

Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Allama Tahir Ashrafi dismissed the allegations made by Bushra Bibi as fabrications. “I was personally present during the PTI founder’s visit,” he stated, adding that there was no call received during the trip to substantiate these claims.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi further clarified that then-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present during the visit. He emphasised that neither Pakistan nor Saudi Arabia had tilted from their firm stance regarding the Palestinian issue.