Bushra Bibi challenges third arrest in Toshakhana case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The arrest of Bushra Bibi in the third case of Toshakhana has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Bushra Bibi filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to declare the arrest illegal,

Punjab Government, Home Secretary, IG prisons, and Adiala Jail Superintendent were made parties in the petition, stating she and her husband were arrested in jail.

She added, “Women officers tortured and insulted her during the arrest without the warrants and my husband is being kept in prison by making a case for revenge on political grounds.”

She requested the court should order action against the superintendent of jail and women officials.

She urged the court to declare the arrest illegal in Toshakhana’s third case.

The court should order to stop the arrest in any other case, she added.