Bushra Bibi did not agree to relocate PTI protest, claims Shaukat Yousafzai

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: After the KP government spokesperson, Barrister Saif, another PTI leader claimed former prime minister Imran Khan was ready to relocate the protest to Sangjani, but Bushra Bibi rejected the idea.

Talking to private channel, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai expressed disappointment over the lack of coordination within the party leadership during recent events, emphasizing missed opportunities for dialogue and poor decision-making.

Yousafzai criticized key figures in the party, stating, “Those holding positions of authority have disappointed us. Ali Amin Gandapur was made a scapegoat, and from Peshawar to Islamabad, no leader was visible.”

Reflecting on the strategic decisions, he questioned, “Why was attention not given to negotiations? When the party founder directed us towards Sangjani, why did we move to D-Chowk instead? Everyone agreed on Sangjani except for Bushra Bibi.”

Highlighting Bushra Bibi’s role, he remarked, “She holds no political position, yet her stance overruled others.” He further questioned the absence of other leaders, asking, “Where was Salman Akram Raja, the General Secretary, during all this?”

Yousafzai also voiced frustration over the exclusion of experienced members from decision-making, saying, “Our opinions were ignored. If we are not considered politically relevant, remove us from the party.”

Expressing regret over the treatment of party workers, he said, “What happened with our workers is deeply saddening. At the very least, Ali Amin Gandapur stayed present for the sit-in. Where were the big talkers of the party then?”

