Bushra Bibi, Gandapur reach Mansehra after escaping Islamabad protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Amid the escalating operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in Islamabad, party leader Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have reportedly fled the capital and made their way to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Reports also suggested that former first lady and KP chief minister have arrived in Mansehra district with both individuals said to be in good health.



Meanwhile, PTI top brass will also hold a press conference today at 11 am by at the residence of Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati – located at the Insaf Secretariat in Mansehra.

The two were in Islamabad’s Blue Area near Kulsoom Plaza when the security forces began their operation against PTI demonstrators late last night. As the situation grew increasingly tense, both Bushra Bibi and Gandapur swiftly left the area.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that efforts are underway to detain the two leaders, with authorities actively pursuing their whereabouts.

Police report hundreds of arrests

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested over 400 individuals for alleged involvement in vandalism, stone-pelting, and attacks on public property during the protests. Across Punjab, the total number of arrests reportedly exceeds 800, according to a police spokesperson.

The crackdown also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, wireless communication devices, and other equipment from the detained individuals. Police claim the suspects were involved in violent activities aimed at disrupting public order.

The situation in the capital intensified as security forces, including Rangers and army personnel, were deployed to key areas. The Attock Bridge, linking Punjab with Khyber.