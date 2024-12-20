Bushra Bibi granted interim bail in 32 terrorism cases

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday approved interim bail of Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in 32 cases till January 13, her counsel said.

According to details, Bushra Bibi appeared before the ATC along with her counsel and sought bail in total of 32 cases, including 23 pertaining to May 9 violence. The former first lady has been grated interim bail in 32 cases registered in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.

She appeared in court at the hearing and provided the necessary surety bonds to obtain interim bail. Bushra Bibi left the court premises after the bail was granted, and her next court appearance is set for mid-January.

Her counsel, Faisal Malik argued that the cases registered against Bushra Bibi are ‘politically motivated and aimed at vengeance’.

Speaking to the media, Faisal Malik said that Bushra Bibi has surrendered herself to the ATC, adding that she was nominated in 23 cases in Rawalpindi alone.

Earlier, an accountability court in Rawalpindi suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Bushra Bibi in £190 million case.

The accountability court in Rawalpindi, presided over by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, had suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants and adjourned the hearing until December 12.

During the hearing, Imran Khan informed the court that he intended to present witnesses in his defense, while Bushra Bibi stated that she does not wish to present any witnesses.

Earlier on December 13, Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan and others had been named in an FIR filed over the deaths of three Rangers personnel during the party’s protest in Islamabad on November 26.

According to the FIR, registered at Ramna Police Station, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, along with other party leaders, are accused of murder, terrorism, and other charges.

The FIR states that the plan to attack the Rangers personnel was hatched in Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan had met with his party leaders. The plan was executed by Bushra Bibi and other party workers, who incited the protesters to attack the Rangers personnel.

The FIR also named other PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raoof Hassan and Hammad Azhar, who allegedly conspired to attack the Rangers personnel.