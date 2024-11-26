Bushra Bibi-led PTI convoy reaches D-Chowk amid army deployment, heavy shelling

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The protest convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – led by Bushra Bibi – has reached D-Chowk in Islamabad after traveling from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it has encountered intense resistance.



In response to escalating violence, police have begun heavy shelling to disperse the protesters, while PTI workers are retaliating by pelting stones at the law enforcement officials. Tear gas is being fired in an attempt to control the crowd, but the situation continues to deteriorate as clashes intensify.

Police given full powers



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media, emphasising that the government’s first priority remains the protection of the Red Zone, which includes D-Chowk.



He asserted that the police have been given full authority to deal with the situation, aiming to avoid any loss of life, despite the protesters’ heavy resistance.

Naqvi also highlighted that the protests were jeopardizing the safety of high-profile foreign dignitaries, including the President of Belarus, who is in the capital for official engagements.



Army deployed

The Pakistan Army, which had already been deployed to safeguard key government buildings in the Red Zone under Article 245 of the Constitution, has now taken full control of D-Chowk.

The federal capital is now in a state of high alert, with all key routes, including those leading to the Red Zone, blocked. Shops in the nearby Aabpara Market have been closed due to the effects of the tear gas, and vehicles have been removed from the roads to prevent further congestion.

The district administration has also taken precautionary measures by sealing major shopping areas, including the Aabpara Market and Supermarket, as well as blocking access to the Blue Area adjacent to D Chowk.

Throughout the day, announcements have been made via loudspeakers urging PTI supporters to remain peaceful. However, the tense standoff between the protesters and the police continues to escalate. The authorities have warned of strict action against those who disrupt the peace or take the law into their own hands.

Despite the heavy resistance, the PTI convoy has continued its march, now pushing towards Jinnah Avenue, with a final destination at D Chowk. The situation remains volatile, with the future of the protest uncertain as both security forces and PTI workers brace for what could be a decisive showdown.