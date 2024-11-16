Bushra Bibi part of Gandapur-led PTI convoy en route to Islamabad

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram confirmed that the wife of Imran khan, Bushra Bibi is part of the PTI convoy leaving Peshawar, alongside workers traveling to Islamabad for the ongoing protest.

The convoy, under the leadership of Ali Amin Gandapur and Sheikh Waqas Akram, is heading towards the capital, with Bushra Bibi traveling alongside the workers.

Sheikh Waqas Akram emphasized the importance of solidarity during this time, stating, “The workers cannot be left alone at this moment.” He further added that if PTI expects workers to bring their families, then it would be only fitting for Khan’s family to be the first to participate in the march.

Akram expressed confidence that the goals set by Imran Khan will be successfully achieved, despite the ongoing challenges.

The convoy continues its journey as PTI remains determined in its call for protest in Islamabad.

Earlier, the convoy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) was unable to leave the province amid internal disagreements and logistical challenges, sources revealed.

Reportedly, Bushri Bibi, a key figure within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed her intention to participate in the ongoing protest. However, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur has prohibited her from joining, citing the already precarious situation faced by the party.

“There are already enough difficulties for us,” Gandapur reportedly stated, emphasizing the need to avoid any missteps at this critical juncture. Meanwhile, Bushri Bibi remained firm in her stance, asserting that she is adhering to the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources disclosed that the disagreement led to a heated discussion between Gandapur and Bushri Bibi. “I am following Khan Sahib’s orders,” both leaders maintained during their exchange.

The inability to resolve these differences and the ongoing logistical hurdles are raising concerns about the party’s ability to manage its protest efforts effectively. Observers suggest that after multiple setbacks, PTI cannot afford another failure, making internal cohesion crucial at this time.