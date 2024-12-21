Bushra Bibi reveals being ‘left alone’ during Islamabad protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, criticised the party’s leadership on Friday, accusing them of leaving her alone during the November 24 D-Chowk protest in Islamabad.

According to the private channel, during a visit to Charsadda, Bushra Bibi talked to PTI workers and revealed her frustration over the incident, claiming she had urged party leaders not to leave her alone during the demonstration.

“I repeatedly asked everyone to stay, yet by 12:30 am, I was left entirely alone,” she said, expressing her dismay at the lack of support.

Bushra Bibi also emphasised that she did not flee from the protest of her own accord, adding that several witnesses could attest to the situation.

On the morning of November 27, Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who had fled from D-Chowk, Islamabad, late Tuesday night following a massive crackdown by the law enforcement agencies on the PTI protestors, reached Mansehra. Both fled from Islamabad’s D-Chowk around Tuesday midnight, sources said.

They said the two PTI leaders fled together from the party’s much-touted protest point. The sources added nothing could be said about how and where they fled. Later, the Pakistan Rangers cleared D-Chowk of the protesters.

The next day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi reached Peshawar from Mansehra via a helicopter.