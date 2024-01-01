Bushra Bibi won’t participate in PTI’s protest

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former first lady Bushra Bibi will not take part in the November 24 protest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to health reasons.

According to Mashaal Yousafzai, special assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, said that doctors have advised Bushra Bibi, wife of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, against travelling.

She said that Bushra Bibi has already said what she had to say. She said that Bushra Bibi conveyed Imran Khan’s message to PTI workers.