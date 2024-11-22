Bushra Bibi’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued in £190m case

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court in Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million case.

As per details, the case was heard by accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana, and issued Bushra Bibi’s non-bailable arrest warrants.

Former prime minister Imran Khan was also presented before the court in £190 million case.

It is important to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict after the completion of arguments.

In its short order, the IHC ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

In a separate development yesterday, Bushra Bibi issued a video message regarding the party’s Nov 24 protest call, urging PTI workers and supporters to participate in the much-hyped Nov 24 protest dubbed as ‘final or do-or-die’ against the government.

She claimed that propaganda began against them following their visit to Madinah in Saudi Arabia and the subsequent calls.

The PTI founder’s wife went on to add the calls were followed by her character assassination and Khan being called a ‘Jewish agent.’

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.