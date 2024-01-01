Bushra Bibi’s release from jail being delayed under conspiracy: Omar Ayub

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub has claimed that conspiracy was being hatched to delay the release of Bushra Bibi’s from Adiala Jail, adding that PTI legal team was waiting to submit surety bonds for the release of Bushra Bibi on bail in Tosha Khana two on court’s order but the concerned judge is not available today.

Talking to media outside Adiala Jail, Omar Ayub said that it was a planned game and judge was being controlled from somewhere else. Opposition leader said that Bushra Bibi, a housewife, and PTI founder were trapped in Tosha Khana case two.

Omar Ayub said, “our lawyers are present in the court for presenting of surety bonds for release of Bushra Bibi but the judge has disappeared.”

He said the real culprit of Tosha Khana is Asif Zardari. He claimed that conspiracy against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi was made by the agencies. He said one day they have to give answer for their wrong deeds.

Omar Ayub said that he condemned the way 26th amendment was cleared from the parliament. He claimed that around five PTI MNAs were brought to parliament and they were forces to vote in favor of the government.

He claimed that people of the agencies were present when the amendment was passed.

Opposition leader said that parliamentary committee which was constituted to review the draft under the guidance of Syed Khursheed Shah knew all facts. Omar Ayub blamed that country was being managed on North Korean style of autocracy and like Myanmar women are being kidnapped in the country.

He said Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Imran Khan are innocent, why have they been kept in jail?. He claimed that Bushra Bibi, Yasmin Rashid and others women have been kept illegally. He said due to such grave situation, foreign investment was not coming in the country.

He said, “Our legal battle will continue for the supremacy of the Constitution, we will process cases of reserved seats”. “Our protest is for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law which will continue”. Omar Ayub urged Qazi Issa advised former Chief Justice to eat donuts at home.