Bushra Bibi’s son arrested for shooting his teen servant

F.P. Report

The son of former First Lady Bushra Bibi and Khawar Maneka opened fire on a domestic employee, leaving the teenaged servant severely injured. The firing incident occurred at Khawar Maneka’s residence in the village of Peer Ghani.

As per the report, Musa Maneka lost his temper during a verbal altercation with 17-year-old employee Ali Bahadur.

In a fit of rage, he pulled out a weapon and shot at the teenager.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to the district hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Police from Sadar Police Station arrived swiftly at the scene and arrested Musa Maneka from the dera.

Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances that led to the violence.