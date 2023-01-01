Bushra Bibi’s son, Buzdar booked in graft case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Department on Wednesday registered a case against eight persons, including former Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Bushra Bibi’s son, for receiving millions of rupees in bribe for the transfers and postings of government officials.

Ibrahim Maneka, son of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, was also nominated in the case.

Others nominated in the case were former DC Lahore Saliha Saeed, Tahir Khurshid, Khawaja Sohail, Bushra Bibi’s friend Farhat Shahzadi, Ahmad Aziz Tarar and Usman Moazam.

Spokesman for the department said that teams had been constituted and soon arrests would be made.