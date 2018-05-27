Business groups write to PM urging Heathrow expansion

HEATHROW: Theresa May has been urged to stick to the government’s timetable for having a vote on Heathrow expansion.

A number of business lobby groups have signed a letter saying the government needs to “get on with expanding the UK’s airport capacity”.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has also been asking business groups to support the expansion plans.

The business organisations that signed the letter have all come out in favour of Heathrow expansion in the past.

The letter sent to Number 10 said: “As Brexit approaches, Heathrow expansion is crucial to making sure the UK remains an outward-looking trading nation and is well-equipped to compete on the world stage.

“For British businesses, the benefits of expansion have always been clear: connections to new markets and trading opportunities, with better links with regional airports across the UK a boost to British exports, and a skills legacy for future generations.”

The letter adds that the UK is losing ground to competition from European airports.

“There are many unknowns for businesses surrounding Britain’s future trading arrangements, but what is absolutely certain is that our economic success depends on securing Heathrow’s future as a leading international airport,” it adds.

The groups that put their name to the letter were the Confederation of British Industry, the British Chambers of Commerce, the Institute of Directors, the Federation of Small Businesses, the EEF – The Manufacturers’ Organisation, the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and airport expansion lobby group London First.

