Business warms to Biden

WASHINGTON: “Joe Biden is running for president on the sort of platform that usually makes business sweat: higher taxes on corporations and investors, aggressive action to phase out fossil fuels, stronger unions and an expanded government role in health care,” The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip and Ken Thomas write on today’s front page (subscription).

“Yet many business executives and their allies are greeting the prospect of a Biden presidency with either ambivalence or relief.”

“Credit that not to who Mr. Biden is, but who he isn’t: Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders” — or President Trump and the uncertainty he brings.

⏰ “60 Minutes” interviews with the candidates:

Lesley Stahl with Trump and Vice President Pence (“The 60 Minutes interview that President Trump cut short”).

Courtesy: (Axios)