Businesses to remain open five days a week across Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh Home department has said in its notification that businesses will remain open from Monday to Friday – 06:00 AM to 07:00 PM – in the province, on Tuesday.

According to the notification, educational and training institutions, marriage and expo halls, sports clubs, gyms, beauty parlors, shrines, cinemas and theaters will remain closed.

Takeaway and home delivery services have been allowed at restaurants. The decision to resume public transport will be taken after today’s meeting between transport minister and transporters.

The notification by the Sindh Home Department remains effective till June 30, 2020.