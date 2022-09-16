Buttler likely to miss T20I series against Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: England cricket team captain Jos Buttler is likely to miss the all seven T20 International matches against Pakistan.

As per reports of English media, Buttler is injured and due to this he will likely be missing the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan. Buttler is in rehab and training as per the guidelines of his doctors. To get completely fit for the T20 World Cup, he will likely miss this series.

English Cricket Board has also confirmed about the unavailability of Buttler in the initial matches of the series. While the English Captain has himself said in the press conference in Karachi that he will be playing against Pakistan citing his injury.

In his absence, all-rounder Moeen Ali will be leading the English squad.

The Seven-match T20 series will be starting from September 20 in National Stadium, Karachi. The first four matches will be played in National Stadium while the last three matches of the series will be played in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.