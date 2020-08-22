Buzdar chairs apex committee meeting to review security measures

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a special meeting of the apex committee at his office here on Saturday to review security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

The CM directed that implementation of coronavirus SOPs be ensured for congregations and processions and added that foolproof security arrangements would be made for masajid, imam bargahs and other worship places. Implementation of code of conduct be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram and observation of coronavirus SOPs be ensured as well, he said.

Precaution was very much necessary to completely overcome coronavirus, he continued.

The use of face masks during congregations be ensured as any violation could cause re-spread of the virus, he said.

The CM directed to remove encroachments on the routes of processions along with the implementation of rule of law in the province in the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that every possible step would be taken for the promotion of religious harmony and eradication of sectarianism.

He directed that action be taken against the elements involved in spreading sectarianism through social media.

The services of Pakistan Army would also be obtained for ensuring law and order in Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was briefed by health, home departments and experts.

Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, GOC 10 Division Maj. Gen. Aniq ur Rahman, DG Rangers Maj. Gen. Amir Majeed and other military officials attended the meeting.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IG Police, secretaries of specialized healthcare, information and higher education departments, Prof. Mian Muhammad Awais, Prof. Dr Saira Afzal and others also attended the meeting.

Overcoming price-hike govt priority: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that overcoming price-hike was priority of the government and all out measures were being taken in this regard.

In a statement issued here, he said the PTI government wanted to provide relief to the masses.

He said the country was facing various challenges when the PTI government came into power, however, he added things were being improved and there was nothing to worry about. He asserted that Punjab was being transformed and a series of initiatives had been taken for the public.

The CM expressed the commitment that development of Punjab was his mission and maintained that negative politics of the opposition had been rejected by the people. He said the culture of merit was being promoted in Punjab and all matters were being run transparently.