‘Buzdar remains tactical’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The inside story of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar’s appearance before the National Accountability Bureau on Saturday and his grilling by the bureau’s sleuths has come to light.

According to sources, the combined investigation team of the anti-graft watchdog gave Buzdar a 10-page questionnaire. But the former chief minister could not give satisfactory answers to the NAB team’s questions. He kept on saying that the matter was sub judice in the court of law. Buzdar expressed his ignorance over several questions and asked for time for legal consultation on some of them.

During investigation, the NAB investigators asked Buzdar if he had got property in Spain, too. He replied: “All the record has been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. You better check that.” The anti-corruption body has sought Buzdar’s property record from various departments.

Sources said that there is possibility that the former chief minister would again be summoned by the bureau next week. The NAB Lahore has received a complaint against Usman Buzdar for making assets worth Rs10 billion through corruption. Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar on Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau in an assets beyond means case in Lahore.

He has got his pre-arrest bail from an accountability court. Earlier, Buzdar had failed to appear before the NAB on its call-up notices issued to him for Feb 22 and Feb 16.