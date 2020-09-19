Buzdar reviews progress of development projects

MULTAN (INP): Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects in South Punjab and sought reports on public demands in Vihari, Multan, Barthi and Fazla.

Usman Buzdar, while chairing a meeting in Multan today, reiterated that secretaries of South Punjab must be available to citizens for resolving their issues. He also directed to focus on the recommendations tabled by the public representatives. He strictly directed the authorities that issues of South Punjab people should be resolved in the same region and citizens must not be forced to arrive in Lahore for being listened.

The officers of South Punjab Secretariat should work for day and night, whereas, he will himself monitor the progress of the development work, said CM Usman Buzdar. He ordered concerned authorities to resume police patrolling in far-flung areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Earlier on September 17, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced to establish South Punjab Secretariat on Mattital Road in Multan. The chief minister had announced for the construction site of South Punjab Secretariat on Mattital Road of Multan on 500 Kanal wide land. A five-storey building will be constructed for the South Punjab Secretariat besides establishing an urban forest.

Moreover, Buzdar also approved the construction of Multan Gymkhana besides releasing orders for making Nishtar Hospital Phase II operational at earliest. He detailed that a 500-bed hospital will be established in its first phase with the cost of Rs5 billion.