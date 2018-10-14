By Election: PTI, PML-N projected to win four National Assembly seats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In the by-election on 11 National Assembly seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are neck and neck. The PTI is projected to take home four seats NA-53, NA-60, NA-63 and NA-243.

However, the PTI is projected to lose NA-131 as PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique is leading in the Lahore constituency which was won by Imran Khan in the 2018 general election. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also secured the NA-124 seat for his party with wins in NA-103 and NA-56 for the PML-N as well.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI won five provincial assembly seats with the ANP winning three and PML-N 1.

Comprehensive list of unofficial results from the 35 constituencies on which by-elections were held are as under:

NA-35:

MMA’s Zahid Durrani leads with 20,066 votes. PTI’s Nasim Ali Shah follows with 13,110 votes.

NA-53:

PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan leads with 27,946 votes. PML-N’s Waqar Ahmed in second place with 15,510 votes.

NA-56:

PML-N’s Malik Sohail Khan won NA-56 by-election with 115273 votes. PTI’s Malik Khurram Khan stood runner-up with 80092 votes.

NA-60:

PTI’s Sheikh Rashid Shafique leads with 29105 votes, followed by PML-N’s Sajjad Khan with 28,292 votes.

NA-63:

Mansoor Hayat Khan of the PTI leads with 59329 votes, with Aqeel Malik of the PML-N in second position with 36109 votes.

NA-65:

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Salik Hussain won the by-polls in NA-65 Chakwal with 98,364 votes. Hussain was followed by TLP’s Mohammad Yaqoob who could only secure 34,811 votes.

NA-69:

PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi leads with 56957 votes. Elahi is followed by PML-N’s Imran Zafar, who has so far secured 13322 votes.

NA-103:

PML-N’s Gohar Ali Khan won by-polls in NA-103 with 76626 votes. PTI’s Mohammad Saadullah stood runner-up with 63583 votes.

NA-124:

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi won the by-polls in NA-124 Lahore with 75012 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results suggested. Abbasi was followed by PTI’s Ghulam Mohiuddin, who could secure 30115 votes.

NA-131:

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique leads with 52015 votes to his credit. PTI’s Hammyun Akhtar Khan follows with 44545 votes.

NA-243:

PTI’s Alamgir Khan takes lead in NA-243 by-polls with 4514 votes. Khan is followed by MQM-P’s Amir Chishti, who has so bagged 1484 votes.

PS-30:

PPP’s Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jeelani won by-polls in PS-30 with 36600 votes to his credit. Jeelani was followed by GDA’s Syed Muharram Ali Shah with 21200 votes.

PS-87:

PPP’s Muhammad Sajid leads with 2867 votes. Sajid is followed by PTI’s Qadir Bux Khan Gabol with 1508 votes.

PB-35:

Independent candidate Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani leads with 1470 votes. Raisani followed by BAP’s Sardar Noor Ahmed with 1034 votes.

PB-40:

BNP’s Mohammad Akbar won PB-40 by-election with 23722 votes, followed by independent candidate Mir Shafiqur Rehman Mengal, who secured 14312 votes.

PP-3:

PTI’s Muhammad Akbar Khan leads with 5006 votes. Khan is followed by PML-N’s Iftikhar Ahmed Khan with 2724 votes.

PP-27:

PML-N’s Nasir Mehmood leads with 22115 votes, followed by PTI’s Shahnawaz Raja with 21129 votes.

PP-87:

PTI’s Malik Ahmad Khan elected unopposed.

PP-103:

PML-N’s Jafar Ali leads with 1740 votes, followed by PTI’s Shamsher Haider, who has so far bagged 1420 votes.

PP-118:

Independent candidate Chaudhary Bilal Asghar leads with 358 votes. He is followed by PTI’s Asad Zaman with 302 votes.

PP-164:

PML-N’s Sohail Shaukat Butt leads with 4386 votes. PTI’s Yousuf Ali in second place with 3345 votes.

PP-165:

PML-N’s Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar won by-polls in PP-165 by bagging 28589 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results. PTI’s Mohammad Mansha Sindhu stood runner-up with 23149 votes to his credit.

PP-201:

PTI’s Samsam Bukhari won by-polls in PP-201 Sahiwal with 58280 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results suggested. Bukhari was followed by PML-N’s Muhammad Tufail, who attained 51622 votes.

PP-222:

Independent candidate Qasim Abbas Khan won by-election in PP-222 by bagging 38327 votes. PTI’s Sohail Ahmed Noon followed Khan with 31893 votes.

PP-261:

PTI’s Fawaz Ahmed won PP-261 by-election with 29526 votes. Ahmed was followed by PPP’s Makhdoom Hassan Raza Hashim, who attained 14995 votes.

PP-272:

PTI’s Zahra Batool won PP-272 by-polls with 2401 votes. She was followed by independent candidate Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan.

PP-292:

PML-N’s Sardar Awais Leghari won the by-election in PP-292 by attaining 32845 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results suggested. PTI’s Sardar Maqsood Laghari stood runner up with 21938 votes.

PK-3:

PML-N’s Sardar Khan wins PK-3 by-polls with 16824 votes to his credit, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results. PTI’s Sajid Ali stood second in the run with 15911 votes.

PK-7:

ANP’s Waqar Ahmad Khan won PK-7 by-polls securing 14096 votes. PTI’s Fazal Maula followed Khan with 13425 votes.

PK-44:

PTI’s Aqibullah Khan won by-election in PK-44 with 18676 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results suggested. Khan was followed by ANP’s Ghulam Hassan, who secured 17067 votes.

PK-53:

ANP’s Ahmed Khan won by-election in PK-53 with 19065 votes to his credit. PTI’s Muhammad Abdul Salam stood runner-up with 19044 votes.

PK-61:

PTI’s Mohammad Ibrahim Khattak won PK-61 by-election by attaining 14557 votes. He was followed by ANP’s Noor Alam Khan with 9282 votes.

PK-64:

PTI’s Liaquat Khan won by-election in PK-64 securing 22775 votes. ANP’s Mohammad Shahid stood runner-up with 9560 votes.

PK-78:

ANP’s Samar Haroon Bilour won PK-78 by-election by attaining 20916 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Irfan Abdul Salman followed Bilour with 16819 votes.

PK-97:

PTI’s Faisal Amin Khan won PK-97 by-election by bagging 18170 votes, unofficial and unconfirmed results suggested. Khan was followed by PPP’s Farhan Afzal Malik, who secured 7609 votes.

PK-99:

PTI’s Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur won by-polls in PK-99 securing 30330 votes. Independent candidate Fatehullah Khan stood runner-up in the race with 22825 votes.

Advertisements