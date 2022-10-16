By-elections 2022: Imran Khan leading on majority of NA seats as vote count underway

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is leading on multiple seats as unofficial results from eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats started

pouring in.

The polling began at 8:00 am and culminated at 5:00 pm.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, PTI is leading on five National Assembly seats and clinched victory in NA-31 Peshawar.

However, PPP has clinched NA-157 Multan-IV seat, where Ali Musa Gilani has defeated Meher Bano Qu-reshi, daughter of PTI leader Shah Mah-mood Qureshi.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections are being held today. The National Assembly constituencies are NA-22 (Mardan-III); NA-24 (Charsadda-II); NA-31 (Peshawar-V); NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII); NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II); NA-237 (Malir-II); NA-239, (Korangi), Karachi-I; and NA 157 (Multan-IV).

The provincial constituencies are PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V); PP-209 (Khanewal VII); and PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V).

