By-elections: CEC requests COAS to provide security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday after the recent deadly clash incidents in different constituencies has requested the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to provide security for the upcoming by-polls and local body elections.

Sources privy to the development said that CEC sent a letter to COAS and requested to provide security for the Sindh, Swat local body elections, Punjab by-polls in 20 constituencies and for NA-245 by-election. Sikandar Sultan Raja also praised the Pakistan Army’s cooperation and the exemplary role a the most sensitive polling stations in the by-elections and local body elections, including the last general election.

In this regard, the sources further said that the CEC wrote “he hopes that the Pakistan Army will do its best in the forthcoming by-elections and because of the unrest and violent incidents in Karachi and Lahore by-elections, the services of Pakistan Army are being sought.” Sindh Local Body Phase starting from June 26, PK-7 Swat by-elections are scheduled for June 26 while the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab are scheduled for July 17, it added. The second phase of Sindh local body elections is scheduled for July 24 and NA-245 Karachi by-elections are scheduled for July 27, the letter further stated.

Related