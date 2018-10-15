By-polls 2018: Electoral body to decide today on including overseas Pakistanis’ votes in final count

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take a decision to include overseas votes in the final count today (Monday).

According to reports, the officials of National Database and Registration Authority will meet the chief election commissioner to decide on the matter.

Similarly, ECP officials said there was a positive response on i-voting from overseas Pakistanis and that NADRA officials would give them a briefing.

Data provided by ECP shows that 7,364 overseas Pakistanis were registered for i-voting. Out of the count, 6,233 cast their ballots, making the turnout to over 83.5%.

From the registered overseas Pakistanis, 5117 voted on the National Assembly seats, while 1,116 cast their ballots for provincial assembly constituencies, the officials further said.

The margin of victory is very low in one National Assembly, three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats and the results can change after the votes of overseas Pakistanis are included.

