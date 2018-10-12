By-polls: Army personnel to take control of polling stations today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Army personnel will take control of the polling stations today before the by-elections, which are scheduled to be held on October 14.

ECP spokesperson told media that the decision was taken to deploy the army under Article 220 and 245 of the Constitution. The security personnel will perform duties inside and outside the polling stations.

He added that the army men will take control of the security measures from Oct 12 (today) until Oct 15.

According to the number of seats vacated by the lawmakers, by-elections are set to take place on 11 National Assembly (NA) and 26 provincial assembly seats – 13 Punjab Assembly, nine Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, two Sindh, and two Balochistan assembly seats.

