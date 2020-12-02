By the numbers

Monitoring Desk
- 95 wins: Lewis Hamilton, who won his record-extending 95th F1 race last weekend in Bahrain, will have to wait at least another week to go for No. 96 after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. “I’m really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy.”
- 100+ disrupted games: More than 100 college football games have been either canceled or postponed this season due to the pandemic, including a record-setting 17 last week, per Sportico.
- 35 yards: Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, whose history-making, 35-yard squib kick earned her SEC special teams player of the week, will suit up again for this Saturday’s game against Georgia.
- 30.3 million viewers: Thanksgiving Day’s Cowboys-Washington game was not only the most-watched so far this season, but the single most-watched telecast period since the Super Bowl. Since 2014, the only season in which Dallas’ Thanksgiving game wasn’t the most-watched NFL broadcast was 2017 (Steelers (11-2) vs. Patriots (10-3).
Courtesy: Axios