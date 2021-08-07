Bzhania: Military scenario of S. Ossetia and Abkhazia has not been removed from NATO agenda

TSKHINVAL (TASS): The scenario of a military solution to the issue of South Ossetia and Abkhazia has not been removed from the political agenda of NATO and Georgia, the republics need to be fully armed, President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania told reporters on Saturday following talks with his South Ossetian counterpart Anatoly Bibilov.

On Saturday, an official delegation from Abkhazia led by President Bzhania arrived in Tskhinvali to participate in commemorative events marking the 13th anniversary of the Georgian aggression in August 2008.

“I would like to focus on the recent exercises in the Black Sea. This suggests that the scenario of a military solution to the issue of South Ossetia and Abkhazia has not left the political agenda of the NATO bloc and Georgia, and we will also draw appropriate conclusions. I would like everyone it was peaceful, we are set in this way. But we must be fully armed and prepare for the consequences of this kind of exercises. Let’s see what it will lead to, but the readiness to be fully armed is the only measure that we will have to take, “Bzhania said.

He noted that after the war it never happens, as before it, and as a result of hostilities, military actions, some states can be divided, some lose their territory, new state formations appear.

“This is how the world works, it has always been. But our neighbors and their allies do not want to accept this by our example. We are ready to develop, ready to work,” the Abkhaz leader stressed.

Bibilov, in turn, noted that for Georgia “saber rattling has always been a trump card.” “Whatever it is, referring to the agreements with the Russian Federation, we are firmly confident in the absolute security of the republic. And I am sure that Aslan Georgievich will say the same. For us, the strategic partner is the Russian Federation,” the president said.

Bibilov recalled that the exercises are also being held on the territory of South Ossetia together with the RF Ministry of Defense.

“This does not affect us in any way – we feel confident. There are all opportunities to respond to possible provocations that may occur during the exercises, and before the exercises, and after the exercises. There are forces and means for this, and the reaction will be the same. which is absolutely proportional, “the South Ossetian leader emphasized.

On the night of August 8, 2008, Georgia launched an armed attack on South Ossetia.

Russia defended the citizens of the republic, many of whom had by that time acquired Russian citizenship, and its peacekeepers who had been working in the region since 1992. As a result of the five-day war, more than 1,000 people died, of which 72 were Russian servicemen. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia.