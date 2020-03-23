CAA allows Qatar Airlines to bring back stranded Pakistanis in Doha

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday has given one-time permission to Qatar Airlines to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Doha due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to details, the flight will land at Islamabad airport at 8:00pm tonight.

It is to be mentioned here that the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surged to 799 as 352 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 104 in Balochistan, 225 in Punjab, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 71 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, while addressing the nation, said that complete lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus will badly affect the livelihood of poverty-stricken people as Pakistan does not have enough resources to provide free food to the people at their homes.