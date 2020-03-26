CAA announces to suspend domestic flight operation till April 2

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to control the spread of deadly coronavirus, the government on Thursday has suspended all types of flights including domestic and chartered flights in the country till April 2.

According to spokesperson of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), all domestic, chartered and private flights will be suspended; however cargo and flights with special permission letters are exempted from the ban.

Earlier, government of Pakistan suspended international flight operations for two weeks to stop spread of the virus.

The decision was taken after Pakistan reported eight deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases have surged to 1102 as 417 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 131 in Balochistan, 323 in Punjab, 121 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 25 in Islamabad and one in Azad Kashmir.

The total number of patients who have recovered is 21.