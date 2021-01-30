CAA issues new travel advisory for Pakistanis returning home from different countries

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan on Friday issued a new travel advisory for the Pakistanis returning home from different countries. Under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) developed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, the CAA has divided the countries into three categories.

A total of 24 countries, including Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Iceland, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, have been placed in A Category.

According to a notification issued by the CAA, Pakistanis returning home from the A Category countries will not need a coronavirus test report to return home from abroad.

However, people coming from B Category countries would have to undergo the coronavirus test at least 72 hours before travelling to Pakistan.