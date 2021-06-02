CAA releases fresh travel advisory for Gilgit Baltistan passengers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority has released a fresh advisory for the persons intending to travel to Gilgit Baltistan.

To stem the spread of coronavirus, the CAA made mandatory vaccination and PCR tests for the passengers.

CAA Air Transport Director Irfan Sabir issued the advisory making PCR test and coronavirus vaccination certificate compulsory. However, locals of these areas and government officials are exempted.

The CAA said this interim dispensation will cease to exist on July 1. The CAA said the foreign tourists, mountaineers, and trekkers on a flight to Gilgit-Baltistan will continue to ensure compliance with all relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Locals and residents of Gilgit-Baltistan will be exempted from the requirements. The CAA directed all airline operators to ensure safety steps.