CAA revises international travel list, removes 11 countries including India from Category C

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised its international travel list and removed 11 countries including India from Category C, on Friday.

Pakistan has lifted travel restrictions on incoming passengers from 11 countries including India, Argentina, Bhutan, Maldives and Brazil. However, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, South Africa, Nepal are among 11 countries that are still listed in Category C.

According to the aviation authority, Pakistani citizens will be allowed to travel back home from Category C countries, however, they will have to undergo COVID-19 tests 72 hours prior to the departure.

The new travel advisory will be effective up to August 31, added the CAA spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, in a bid to scale up Covid-19 vaccination to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) banned domestic air travel for unvaccinated people.

According to a notification put out by the country’s aviation regulator today, unvaccinated people aged 18 years and above will not be able to undertake air travel within Pakistan from September 10.

“The concession for travel earlier granted to partially vaccinated Pakistani passengers is hereby withdrawn with effect from September 10, 2021,” it said.