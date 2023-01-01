Cabinet approves 35% salary increase for govt officials

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Friday green-lighted the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2023-2024, increasing the salaries of government employees up to 35%.

The decision has been taken on the recommendations of several stakeholders amid backbreaking inflation that has caused immense difficulties for the poor segments of society.

The government has also okayed the increase in a pension by 17.5% for the next fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the sources, the salaries for employees of grades 1-16 will be increased by 35% while those above grade 17 will get a 30% increase.

The government had also set the minimum wage to Rs32,000.

The Pay and Pension Commission had recommended the government consider a 100% increase in medical and conveyance allowances for government employees along with a 10% increase in ad hoc allowances.