Cabinet approves amendments in Punjab Local Govt Act 19

Malik Zeeshan Shabbir

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday decided to abolish the local governments licensing fee for professionals and approved necessary amendments in Punjab Local Government Act 2019 for bringing necessary changes in licensing regime to ensure ease of doing business.

The Punjab Cabinet meeting was held at CM Office with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair.

It also approved the import of 300,000 tonne sugar through Trading Corporation of Pakistan along with allowing the food department to enter into an agreement with TCP for purchasing imported sugar.

Amendment in Sugar Factories Control Act 1950 was granted to authorize the Punjab government to fix zone-wise dates for starting the crushing season.

The meeting constituted the ministerial committee to submit recommendations within three days for fixing sugarcane price.

The meeting decided to remove Section 4 of Punjab Privat-ization Board Act 2010 so that divisional commissioners could supervise the auction process of state lands.

Amendment in policy for granting proprietary rights in lease schemes for temporary farming was approved and the farmers can submit their applications up to December 31.

The meeting also appro-ved to declare smog as calamity and further decided to include it in Punjab Calamities Act 1958.

The meeting approved to de-notify the gazette notification dated March 16, 2016, about allotment of land to South Punjab Forest Company and further decided to transfer the assets of South Punjab Forest Company.

In-principle approval was granted to ease the policies for the provision of state lands for Naya Pakistan Housing Program-me along with the approval of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency Affordable Housing Scheme Rules 2020.

Meanwhile, the appointment of MD and COO of Punjab Safe City Authority Lahore was approved along with the approval of the proposed amendment in Punjab Board of Technical Education Ordinance 1962 for promotion of students without exams.

The meeting approved posting of Member Punjab Environmental Tribunal Lahore and also gave approval to amendments in Act of Department of Tourist Services Punjab for transfer of six government guest and rest houses in Murree, Kotli Sattian and Chakwal.

Approval of fina-ncial aid for the affectees of a suicide attack at Dhok Ghumman Basal Road Attock was granted as well.

The meeting approved a half-yearly monitoring report of implementation on NFC Award for the period January to June 2018, July 2018 to December 2018 and January to June 2019.

Auditor General of Pakistan’s audit reports about Punjab government accounts for 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 were approved.