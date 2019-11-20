Cabinet approves budget for national projects: VP

KABUL (Agencies): Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh in a visit to Daikundi has informed that cabinet has approved budget for implementation of big national development projects in central provinces of the country.

Leading a government delegation to open some development projects that have been completed in Daikundi, Sarwar Danesh assured the people of the province that all development projects which were underway in Daikundi and other central areas of the country or newly suggested by relevant institutions have been included in the national budget for 1399 fiscal year. “The national budget for 1399 fiscal year has been approved in principle by the cabinet and has been delivered to national assembly to be approved,” Danesh said.

“Before the budget was delivered to national assembly, development projects for central areas were reviewed with head of budget of the finance ministry to address the rest of gaps in the projects,” Danesh said, adding that big national projects have been completed or started in Hazrajat level during the past five years and work on other projects would continue during the coming year.

He enumerated a range of development projects as Bamyan electricity project, Dara-e-Suf – Yakawolang road, economic and technical survey of the North-South corridor, Dushi-Bamyan road and others which would be implemented in central provinces during the coming years.

Danesh also hinted that work on the construction of East-West corridor, Qarabagh-Jaghori road, a 20 km Espilan road in Waras Ulya, construction of Waras hospital and construction of school and government buildings across Hazarajat was underway.

He stressed that all projects have been approved in national budget for 1399 fiscal year and the coming government was responsible to implement all of them.